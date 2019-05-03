Latest lineup for 2-player Greatest May opener

This event is now open to ALL GREATEST GOLFERS.

If you've played Greatest, join us for this event.

CLICK THIS LINK

==

Dear Greatest Champs —

Greatest Golfer of the Valley kicks off its 10th season in 2019, and we want to do so with a new event you are invited to launch.

Introducing the ...

Greatest Turns Ten 2-player Invite at Links at Firestone Farms

Presented and hosted by The Links at Firestone Farms

Friday, May 17, 3 p.m. shotgun followed by evening dinner

• Limited invite field.

Event open to All Greatest Champions and partner, and All 2018 finalists and partner.

This is first-come, first-in signups before we open it to other players Greatest players.

==

Format:

We will play 18 holes in a 2-player shamble format.

Both partners tee off; second shots are played from the best drive; individual ball played in; best gross and best net score carded.

Handicaps must be provided. Use your best/peak 2018 handicap.

Players will play from respective tees: Men, Women, Seniors, Juniors

==

Teams:

We are asking that you invite a partner who’s never played in Greatest — or has only played once or twice. If you show up with legendary faces and say “this is all I could find,” we’ll tease you all summer — but maybe let you play.

Help us grow Greatest by bringing new faces to Greatest.

Juniors can pair with adults; women can pair with men; etc.

The only banned pairing is slow player and slow player.

==

Prizes:

We have a $1,500 prize package set up.

We will award 1st Place Gross and Net, as well as 2nd and 3rd Gross and Net.

1st — $100 x 4 players plus entry into 2019 Greatest Golfer.

2nd — $85 x 4 players

3rd — $50 x 4 players

If we grow sponsorships, we will grow prizes.

==

Dinner:

We’ll have fun recognizing the 10 years of Greatest.

Do you know the first champs ever?

Cost:

Entry fee is $85/per player.

Spouse dinner option: $25

==

Registration

Email me tfranko@vindy.com with your partner name. Use your best/peak 2018 handicap.

That will reserve your space. This event will be first-come access for champs and 2018 finalists before being opened to the whole 2018 field.

===

Benson, Leah



Bradley, Scott



=



Bietsch, Brad



Barnot, Jason



=



Cilone, Joey



Myer, Brian



=



Eubank, Phil



Morris, Hank



=



Fisher, Fred



Warden, Steve



=



Gala, Vinny



Cox, Frank



=



Goldsboro, Kenneth



Rovnak, Paul



=



Goodrick, Gary



Deluco, Ray



=



Gorman, JT



Stoneburner, Lee



=



Gozur, Rick



Canterino, Nick



=



Harris, Paul



Sabella, Lorenzo



=



Hazy, John



Hazy, Jeffrey



=



Heasley, Shane



Russo, Thom



=



Heid, Will



Yazbek, Dom



=



Hoff, Scott



Hoff, Bob



=



Hoover, Erika



Owens, Billy



=



Horacek, Dan



Connell, Tim



=



Isaacson, Mark



Skoloda, John



=



Kapics, Dominic



Dunlap, Craig



=



Karzmer, Jonah



Wire, Shawn



=



Keller, Corey



Feaster, Marcus



=



Klim, Tommy



Shina, Jim



=



Koch, Brad



Koch, Dave



=



Leonard, Bob



Leonard, Doug



=



Linert, Jim



Bennett, Pete



=



Marovich, Paul



Luklan, John



=



McClure, Michael



Speziale, Frank



=



McDevitt, Richard



Russo, Tim



=



Moore, Jason



TBD



=



Mosca, Joe Jr.



Mosca, Joe Sr.



=



Nappi, Ed



Couche, Tom



=



Perry, Tony



Shurilla, Dan



=



Petrillo, Carmine



Simcox, Jeff



=



Polinsky, Ron



Cooper, David



=



Randolph, Josh



Myers, AJ



=



Rogers, Jordan



Vocature, Cody



=



Rohan, George III



Rohan, George Jr.



=



Santisi, Frank



Santisi, Joey



=



Schubert, Keith



Standohar, Mark



=



Sicafuse, Don



Trolll, Charles



=



Todd, Jeffrey



Todd, Hunter



=



Zarlenga, Josh



Zarlenga, Jim