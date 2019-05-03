Latest lineup for 2-player Greatest May opener



Published May 3, 2019 at 4:12 p.m.
Updated May 3, 2019 at 4:12 p.m.

This event is now open to ALL GREATEST GOLFERS.

If you've played Greatest, join us for this event.

Dear Greatest Champs

Greatest Golfer of the Valley kicks off its 10th season in 2019, and we want to do so with a new event you are invited to launch.

Introducing the ...

Greatest Turns Ten 2-player Invite at Links at Firestone Farms

Presented and hosted by The Links at Firestone Farms

Friday, May 17, 3 p.m. shotgun followed by evening dinner

• Limited invite field.

Event open to All Greatest Champions and partner, and All 2018 finalists and partner.

This is first-come, first-in signups before we open it to other players Greatest players.

Format:

We will play 18 holes in a 2-player shamble format.

Both partners tee off; second shots are played from the best drive; individual ball played in; best gross and best net score carded.

Handicaps must be provided. Use your best/peak 2018 handicap.

Players will play from respective tees: Men, Women, Seniors, Juniors

Teams:

We are asking that you invite a partner who’s never played in Greatest — or has only played once or twice. If you show up with legendary faces and say “this is all I could find,” we’ll tease you all summer — but maybe let you play.

Help us grow Greatest by bringing new faces to Greatest.

Juniors can pair with adults; women can pair with men; etc.

The only banned pairing is slow player and slow player.

Prizes:

We have a $1,500 prize package set up.

We will award 1st Place Gross and Net, as well as 2nd and 3rd Gross and Net.

1st — $100 x 4 players plus entry into 2019 Greatest Golfer.

2nd — $85 x 4 players

3rd — $50 x 4 players

If we grow sponsorships, we will grow prizes.

Dinner:

We’ll have fun recognizing the 10 years of Greatest.

Do you know the first champs ever?

Cost:

Entry fee is $85/per player.

Spouse dinner option: $25

Registration

Email me tfranko@vindy.com with your partner name. Use your best/peak 2018 handicap.

That will reserve your space. This event will be first-come access for champs and 2018 finalists before being opened to the whole 2018 field.

Benson, Leah

Bradley, Scott

Bietsch, Brad

Barnot, Jason

Cilone, Joey

Myer, Brian

Eubank, Phil

Morris, Hank

Fisher, Fred

Warden, Steve

Gala, Vinny

Cox, Frank

Goldsboro, Kenneth

Rovnak, Paul

Goodrick, Gary

Deluco, Ray

Gorman, JT

Stoneburner, Lee

Gozur, Rick

Canterino, Nick

Harris, Paul

Sabella, Lorenzo

Hazy, John

Hazy, Jeffrey

Heasley, Shane

Russo, Thom

Heid, Will

Yazbek, Dom

Hoff, Scott

Hoff, Bob

Hoover, Erika

Owens, Billy

Horacek, Dan

Connell, Tim

Isaacson, Mark

Skoloda, John

Kapics, Dominic

Dunlap, Craig

Karzmer, Jonah

Wire, Shawn

Keller, Corey

Feaster, Marcus

Klim, Tommy

Shina, Jim

Koch, Brad

Koch, Dave

Leonard, Bob

Leonard, Doug

Linert, Jim

Bennett, Pete

Marovich, Paul

Luklan, John

McClure, Michael

Speziale, Frank

McDevitt, Richard

Russo, Tim

Moore, Jason

TBD

Mosca, Joe Jr.

Mosca, Joe Sr.

Nappi, Ed

Couche, Tom

Perry, Tony

Shurilla, Dan

Petrillo, Carmine

Simcox, Jeff

Polinsky, Ron

Cooper, David

Randolph, Josh

Myers, AJ

Rogers, Jordan

Vocature, Cody

Rohan, George III

Rohan, George Jr.

Santisi, Frank

Santisi, Joey

Schubert, Keith

Standohar, Mark

Sicafuse, Don

Trolll, Charles

Todd, Jeffrey

Todd, Hunter

Zarlenga, Josh

Zarlenga, Jim

