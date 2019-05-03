Latest lineup for 2-player Greatest May opener
This event is now open to ALL GREATEST GOLFERS.
If you've played Greatest, join us for this event.
==
Dear Greatest Champs —
Greatest Golfer of the Valley kicks off its 10th season in 2019, and we want to do so with a new event you are invited to launch.
Introducing the ...
Greatest Turns Ten 2-player Invite at Links at Firestone Farms
Presented and hosted by The Links at Firestone Farms
Friday, May 17, 3 p.m. shotgun followed by evening dinner
• Limited invite field.
Event open to All Greatest Champions and partner, and All 2018 finalists and partner.
This is first-come, first-in signups before we open it to other players Greatest players.
==
Format:
We will play 18 holes in a 2-player shamble format.
Both partners tee off; second shots are played from the best drive; individual ball played in; best gross and best net score carded.
Handicaps must be provided. Use your best/peak 2018 handicap.
Players will play from respective tees: Men, Women, Seniors, Juniors
==
Teams:
We are asking that you invite a partner who’s never played in Greatest — or has only played once or twice. If you show up with legendary faces and say “this is all I could find,” we’ll tease you all summer — but maybe let you play.
Help us grow Greatest by bringing new faces to Greatest.
Juniors can pair with adults; women can pair with men; etc.
The only banned pairing is slow player and slow player.
==
Prizes:
We have a $1,500 prize package set up.
We will award 1st Place Gross and Net, as well as 2nd and 3rd Gross and Net.
1st — $100 x 4 players plus entry into 2019 Greatest Golfer.
2nd — $85 x 4 players
3rd — $50 x 4 players
If we grow sponsorships, we will grow prizes.
==
Dinner:
We’ll have fun recognizing the 10 years of Greatest.
Do you know the first champs ever?
Cost:
Entry fee is $85/per player.
Spouse dinner option: $25
==
Registration
Email me tfranko@vindy.com with your partner name. Use your best/peak 2018 handicap.
That will reserve your space. This event will be first-come access for champs and 2018 finalists before being opened to the whole 2018 field.
===
Benson, Leah
Bradley, Scott
=
Bietsch, Brad
Barnot, Jason
=
Cilone, Joey
Myer, Brian
=
Eubank, Phil
Morris, Hank
=
Fisher, Fred
Warden, Steve
=
Gala, Vinny
Cox, Frank
=
Goldsboro, Kenneth
Rovnak, Paul
=
Goodrick, Gary
Deluco, Ray
=
Gorman, JT
Stoneburner, Lee
=
Gozur, Rick
Canterino, Nick
=
Harris, Paul
Sabella, Lorenzo
=
Hazy, John
Hazy, Jeffrey
=
Heasley, Shane
Russo, Thom
=
Heid, Will
Yazbek, Dom
=
Hoff, Scott
Hoff, Bob
=
Hoover, Erika
Owens, Billy
=
Horacek, Dan
Connell, Tim
=
Isaacson, Mark
Skoloda, John
=
Kapics, Dominic
Dunlap, Craig
=
Karzmer, Jonah
Wire, Shawn
=
Keller, Corey
Feaster, Marcus
=
Klim, Tommy
Shina, Jim
=
Koch, Brad
Koch, Dave
=
Leonard, Bob
Leonard, Doug
=
Linert, Jim
Bennett, Pete
=
Marovich, Paul
Luklan, John
=
McClure, Michael
Speziale, Frank
=
McDevitt, Richard
Russo, Tim
=
Moore, Jason
TBD
=
Mosca, Joe Jr.
Mosca, Joe Sr.
=
Nappi, Ed
Couche, Tom
=
Perry, Tony
Shurilla, Dan
=
Petrillo, Carmine
Simcox, Jeff
=
Polinsky, Ron
Cooper, David
=
Randolph, Josh
Myers, AJ
=
Rogers, Jordan
Vocature, Cody
=
Rohan, George III
Rohan, George Jr.
=
Santisi, Frank
Santisi, Joey
=
Schubert, Keith
Standohar, Mark
=
Sicafuse, Don
Trolll, Charles
=
Todd, Jeffrey
Todd, Hunter
=
Zarlenga, Josh
Zarlenga, Jim
