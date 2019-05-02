VOTE NOW on vindy.com for best high school music video

One of the neatest high school competitions this week will take place not on a stage or ball field, but on Vindy.com.

The Vindy High School Music Video Challenge is available to watch online now.

The idea is this:

We have talented students and teachers around the Valley who are skilled with video technology and performance.

We also have talented musicians, too, making music that’s as good as Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift or Zac Brown.

If we could give both groups a stage to share and shine, it could be fun. The musicians have the songs. The schools have the talent to interpret the songs and make a video.

We invited several Valley bands to offer up songs: The Vindys, Rufus Blaq, Northern Whale, Spirit of the Bear, Spy Convention, Radio Lark, Leo D’Angelo, Jordan DePaul, East 9th and Fred Whitacre, JD Eicher all offered up songs for videos.

You can look up Vindy HS Music Video on Spotify to see the songs.

Making a video is not easy, and that’s what the months-long project showed for the schools.

Last fall, 20 schools were ready to try; 12 schools got going with music selection and work.

When the finish line came, six were able to get it done. Done and fun.

Girard, Warren G. Harding Chalker, Columbiana, Kennedy Catholic and McDonald high schools are competing this week.

It's online now to check out.