Teenager indicted on aggravated murder charge
YOUNGSTOWN
A 17-year-old East Ravenwood Avenue teen charged as a juvenile in a March 2018 homicide was indicted today by a Mahoning County grand jury on a charge of aggravated murder.
Antonio Davis was also indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery in the March 22, 2018, shooting death of Damon Marinoff, 15, of Farrell, Pa.
Police said Marinoff was shot to death while trying to sell a phone over the internet to someone who asked to meet at a vacant home in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue.
Last month Davis’ case was bound over from juvenile court to the grand jury.
