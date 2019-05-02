State Route 11 opened after car fire
LIBERTY
Both lanes on state Route 11 are open after a car fire this morning.
The car fire happened at about 9:45 a.m. according to state troopers at the 47 mile marker.
A county dispatcher said the fire appeared to have started in the engine, and there was nobody in the car when it was burning.
Traffic had been at a standstill for a couple hours as crews cleared the scene.
