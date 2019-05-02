State Route 11 opened after car fire


May 2, 2019 at 10:25a.m.

LIBERTY

Both lanes on state Route 11 are open after a car fire this morning.

The car fire happened at about 9:45 a.m. according to state troopers at the 47 mile marker.

A county dispatcher said the fire appeared to have started in the engine, and there was nobody in the car when it was burning.

Traffic had been at a standstill for a couple hours as crews cleared the scene.

