Ryan votes to back climate act

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan voted today in favor of the Climate Action Now Act to honors the commitments detailed in the Paris Agreement and calls on the president to develop and make public a plan for how the country will meet the pollution reduction goals.

“President Trump and this administration need to wake up to the reality that climate change is real,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “His decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement diminished our standing in the world and demonstrated his inability to separate scientific fact from fiction.”

However, the Republican-led Senate is not expected to approve the bill.