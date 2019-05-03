Non-life threatening injuries in 5-car mishap

SMITH

A 22-year-old Alliance man was charged for improperly overtaking traffic and causing a wreck involving five vehicles Thursday morning along U.S. Route 62.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Anthony Summers, 22, of Alliance, was traveling east along the route in a 1985 Pontiac Trans Am when he attempted to pass an SUV.

Summers’ car struck two vehicles in the oncoming lane, the report stated. Debris from the collision struck another car behind his. The vehicle Summers attempted to pass was not damaged.

Summers was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Canton with non-life threatening injuries, according to troopers. He is charged with improper passing.