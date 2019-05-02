Kastanek, one of Top 5 most wanted, caught

SALEM — One of the Top 5 fugitives has been caught a day after U.S. Marshals asked for help in catching him.

Robert Kastanek, 34, who is wanted on a warrant from Columbiana County for arson, was arrested today at a garage on Salem-Unity Road, a marshals spokesman said.

Kastanek is one of the Top 5 most wanted fugitives in the Youngstown area, according to a list released Wednesday by marshals.

The marshals said news stories on the list generated a tip that led to the arrest of Kastanek.