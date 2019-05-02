Kastanek, one of Top 5 most wanted, caught
SALEM — One of the Top 5 fugitives has been caught a day after U.S. Marshals asked for help in catching him.
Robert Kastanek, 34, who is wanted on a warrant from Columbiana County for arson, was arrested today at a garage on Salem-Unity Road, a marshals spokesman said.
Kastanek is one of the Top 5 most wanted fugitives in the Youngstown area, according to a list released Wednesday by marshals.
The marshals said news stories on the list generated a tip that led to the arrest of Kastanek.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.