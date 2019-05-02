Flea founder hired as amphitheatre community coordinator

YOUNGSTOWN — JAC Management Group LLC hired Derrick McDowell, founder of Youngstown Flea, to be its community engagement and inclusion coordinator who will give Youngstown residents more of a voice in the city-owned Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre and Covelli Centre.

McDowell started the job Wednesday and is being paid $40,000 annually with the funds coming from the center/amphitheater budget.

The city’s board of control voted today to formally acknowledge the contract.

The position’s primary objective is to work directly with community groups, churches, neighborhood associations and downtown businesses to build relationships that result in the identification and production of programs, projects and events that interest city residents, according to the job application.