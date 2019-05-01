Ryan slams Falcon Transport for impact on workers

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan spoke today on the House floor about the Falcon Transport shutdown saying it’s another blow to the Mahoning Valley while corporations get bailed out by the federal government.

“A trucking company, Falcon Transport, just outside of Youngstown, Ohio, their workers get a text message, 600 workers get a text message, at 8:00 on a Saturday night, ‘You lost your job,’” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “We got bailout money for every bank that wants one, every savings and loan. Every corporation gets a tax cut to the tune of $2.3 trillion, and no one gives a damn about the workers. If we could bail out the corporations that have done everything wrong, we can start helping the workers who have done everything right.”

As of Monday, Falcon Trucking had not submitted a mass layoff notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, which is required at least 60 days before a mass layoff by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, department spokesman Bret Crow said Monday.