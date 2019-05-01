Marshals task force releases Youngtown's most wanted
YOUNGSTOWN — The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force has released the list of the top five fugitives in the Youngstown area.
They are:
• Sean A. Bishop, 39, wanted for aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a federal parole violation on a weapon’s case.
• Jamar A. Houser, 28, felonious assault on a police officer and a parole violation.
• David Pope, 61, being a felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of fentanyl.
• William E. Dorsey, 30, burglary and domestic violence.
• Robert J. Kastanek, 34, aggravated arson.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call marshals at 1-866-4WANTED or text the keyword WANTED to TIP411 (847411).
Tipsters may remain anonymous and in some circumstances a cash reward may be available.
The task force said in a news release it plans on releasing the list at least once a month.
