Marshals task force releases Youngtown's most wanted

YOUNGSTOWN — The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force has released the list of the top five fugitives in the Youngstown area.

They are:

• Sean A. Bishop, 39, wanted for aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a federal parole violation on a weapon’s case.

• Jamar A. Houser, 28, felonious assault on a police officer and a parole violation.

• David Pope, 61, being a felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of fentanyl.

• William E. Dorsey, 30, burglary and domestic violence.

• Robert J. Kastanek, 34, aggravated arson.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call marshals at 1-866-4WANTED or text the keyword WANTED to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and in some circumstances a cash reward may be available.

The task force said in a news release it plans on releasing the list at least once a month.