Holocaust commemoration programs are Thursday and Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN

The Jewish Community Relations Council is presenting its annual Holocaust commemoration programs for Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance) Thursday and Sunday. The 26th annual Community Holocaust Commemoration event is at noon today in the Rotunda of the Mahoning County Courthouse in downtown Youngstown. The annual Shoah Memorial Ceremony is Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown.

Yom Hashoah is an internationally recognized day set aside for remembering all victims of the Holocaust. This year’s local theme is “Do Not Stand Silent: Remembering Kristallnacht,” in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the events.