Holmes resigns; takes job with parole board

COLUMBUS — Glenn Holmes has resigned effective today from the Ohio House to take a job on the Ohio Parole Board.

The Ohio House Democratic Caucus will select his replacement.

"I'm happy for him, he's excited to get started," said state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th.

Holmes, a Girard Democrat, was first elected to the position in 2016 and re-elected last November. He was only four months into a two-year position.