Crash at Route 11 northbound in Canfield involves truck

CANFIELD

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield post reported a crash along state Route 11 northbound resulted in serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The collision, which occurred within the past half-hour just north of the route's Canfield intersection, involved a smaller vehicle and a tractor-trailer truck that went over the median.

At least one person was transported, dispatchers said.

Troopers expect to release more information tonight.