Crash on I-80 kills 1

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

One person died in a one-vehicle crash about 9 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 when temperatures dipped and highways turned from wet to ice.

Little information on the fatal crash was available late Sunday from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which said it was inundated with crashes and cars sliding off the road because of icy conditions.

Among the crashes was one on the West Liberty Street Bridge, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. It was unknown at 11 p.m. if there were any serious injuries.