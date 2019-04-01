TJX Lordstown property purchase completed

LORDSTOWN — TJX Homegoods announced today the completion of its purchase of approximately 290 acres in the village to build its multimillion-dollar distribution center that will create about 1,000 jobs once the facility is fully operational.

“After many months of meetings, debates, campaigns, and litigation, I am excited that it is finally time to get construction underway on TJX Homegoods. This new facility will be a huge boon for Lordstown and our entire community at a time when we need it the most," said U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th.

“This was about teamwork. So many people have worked together to make sure this project came together, and today it is finally becoming a reality. I would like to give a special thank you to [state] Sen. Sean O’Brien, Rep. Glenn Holmes, Mayor [Arno] Hill of Lordstown, James Dignan, CEO at Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, and JobsOhio.”