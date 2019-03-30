Ryan responds to GM removal of foreign-made SUV in Detroit

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today responded to General Motors removing its foreign-made car, the 2019 Chevrolet Blazer RS, at the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day. The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer RS is made in Mexico.

On Thursday, Ryan slammed GM for planning to display the car at Comerica Park.

“While I appreciate GM for removing their foreign-made car at Opening Day, what we really need is for GM to stop manufacturing vehicles like the Chevy Blazer in Mexico. We have plants in the United State that can make this car. ... GM employees have stood by this company throughout the years, it’s time for GM to do the same. They need to invest in our American workforce,” Ryan said in a news release.