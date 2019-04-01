Prison ministry to host criminal justice symposium in Warren

WARREN — FreeIndeed Prison Ministry is hosting a Criminal Justice Reform Symposium at 6:30 p.m. April 11 at Aulizio’s Catering & Banquet Center, 4395 Youngstown Road SE.

Warren Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold, D-6th, and Pastor Willie Peterson, CEO of the Center for Community Empowerment of Youngstown, will be honored at the event.

The keynote speaker is Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court. She will help promote awareness of the bipartisan criminal justice reform bill passed in December 2018.

The event benefits FreeIndeed, which conducts programming for people in prisons.

“We prepare men and women coming back to our community,” said Martha Conyer-Allen, co-founder and director of FreeIndeed. The seminars include instruction on trauma and prevention of violence and opioid abuse.

Tickets cost $28 and can be purchased at the door. A table for eight costs $200. FreeIndeed Prison Ministry can be reached at 234-830-0316.