Ohio predicts excellent fishing this year on Lake Erie

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources says the Lake Erie fishing outlook appears excellent after a record walleye harvest in 2018.

The state has set a bag limit of four walleye per angler through April 30 and a six-fish limit from May through next February. The minimum size remains 15 inches.

The limit on yellow perch is 30 fish with no size requirements.

Wildlife officials say most walleye keepers this season will typically be 4 and 5 years old, averaging between 19 and 21 inches and as large as 26 inches.

New regulations for smallmouth and largemouth bass have been put in place for 2019. Anglers can take one fish at least 18 inches long until May 1, and five fish at least 14 inches long through next April.