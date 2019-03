No Tiger in Match Play finals, loses 1 up

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Tiger Woods bogeyed the 18th hole and lost to Lucas Bjerregaard 1 up in the quarterfinals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play late Saturday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Woods defeated Rory McIlroy 2 & 1, and Bjerregaard defeated Henrik Stenson 3 &2.