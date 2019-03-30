Jennings Center hosts Nature Detective event April 7

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA. — Jennings Environmental Education Center, 2951 Prospect Road, will have a Nature Detectives: Unseen Worlds program from 2 to 4 p.m. April 7. Families are invited to search for clues in “unseen worlds,” areas that are often overlooked in the park, to unravel the mystery of “whose world is this?”

Jennings’ Nature Detectives programs are designed for families with children ages 6 and older. Children should be accompanied by a parent or other adult. Dress appropriately for the weather.

Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, as space is limited. Register at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/, or by calling 724-794-6011.