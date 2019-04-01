‘Go Baby Go’ provides modified cars for special-needs children

CANFIELD — Kaige Hall-Ward gripped the steering wheel of his gleaming, black SUV, looked at the wide-open road in front of him, and let out an absolutely delighted squeal.

Kaige is a 1-year-old who has had problems with mobility due to autism, but that changed today. Now, he’s ready to roll.

Kaige was one of 18 children who got a new set of wheels during Go Baby Go Youngstown, held at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center on Palmyra Road.

Go Baby Go is a program that provides modified, ride-on cars for young children with disabilities. Specifically, it’s aimed at children up to age 5 who have difficulty moving on their own due to medical issues such as cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, or spina bifida. Each car is tailored to meet the child’s specific needs.

