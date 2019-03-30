Gaza officials put protest death toll at 4

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza's health officials say another Palestinian teenage boy has succumbed to wounds sustained in east Gaza Strip.

Belal al-Najjar, 17, was killed by an Israeli gunshot at one of five protest locations today, officials said.

Earlier in the day, two other 17-year-old boys were killed as tens of thousands of Palestinians rallied at the Israel-Gaza border fence to mark the first anniversary of their mass protests.

A 21-year-old Palestinian also died around dawn after sustaining injuries in overnight protests before the main demonstration.

Israeli authorities did not immediately confirm or deny the deaths reported by Gaza officials.