Traffic stop leads to gun arrest
YOUNGSTOWN
Police found a handgun with an extended magazine about 2 a.m. today during a traffic stop at South and Cameron avenues.
Reports said the driver, Christopher Gordon, 30, of Delaware Avenue, told police he had a gun after he was taken into custody on a warrant from municipal court.
The gun was found under the driver's seat, reports said. Gordon was booked into the Mahoning County jail on gun charges and is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.
