Send us your Easter egg hunts


March 29, 2019 at 5:34p.m.

The Vindicator will publish a listing of area Easter egg hunts and other holiday events. Send the time, date, place, age limit and rain date to: Easter Egg Hunts, The Vindicator, Regional Desk, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown OH 44501.

If sending by email, address it to news@vindy.com and put Easter egg hunts in the subject line, or by fax at 330-747-6712. The deadline is April 10.

Questions: Call 330-747-1471, ext. 1254.

