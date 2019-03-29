Q: Where's the door? A: On a jail cell

YOUNGSTOWN

Officers answering a suspicious person call about 12:50 a.m. today at a home in the 200 block of Park Avenue found a man lying in a second floor hallway with $1,278 in his pockets and eight painkillers.

Yarnell Green, 29, of Austintown, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of possession of drugs and a warrant from municipal court.

Reports said Green told police he was looking for his cousin's apartment but he didn't know which one it was because "all the doors looked the same."