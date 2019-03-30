Mancini’s bourbon takes bronze medal at world spirits competition


March 29, 2019 at 9:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini is rapidly making a name for himself in another ring.

The former boxing champion and Youngstown native is putting his face on Boom Boom Bourbon, and it’s already a contender.

Boom Boom Bourbon, which hit the market just five months ago, has taken home its first award. The liquor won a bronze medal for bourbon at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition earlier this month.

Mancini was surprised – and pleased – at the quick success.

“It validates what we thought,” Mancini said. “We knew we had a hell of a product. People who have tried it have told me how much they enjoy it.”

