Janet Jackson, Nicks, 5 Brit bands lead rock hall inductees

NEW YORK (AP) — With the help of duet partners Don Henley and Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks became the first woman to be inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Nicks, who was already in the hall as a member of Fleetwood Mac, was ushered into the hall today with Janet Jackson and a quintet of British bands, including Radiohead and Def Leppard.

Nicks opened the show with a four-song set. Henley joined her for "Leather and Lace," a song she wrote for Merle Haggard and Jessi Colter but kept for herself when their marriage crumbled. Styles filled in for the late Tom Petty on "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around."

Twenty-two men before her had been inducted twice – people like all four Beatles as solo artists and band members. Nicks said she hoped to be an influence.

"What I am doing is opening up the door for other women," she said.

She told about writing music and wondering whether it was possible to make a solo album without breaking up Fleetwood Mac. A friend, Paul Fishkin, said it was possible but she had to do it with love.

"My amazing band is still together and very strong today," she said.

Styles inducted her, touching on Nicks' sense of style and friendship. He said "Dreams" was the first song where he learned all the words, even though he didn't know what it meant. "I thought it was a song about the weather," he said.

The Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies were also being inducted today.

Jackson will join her brother Michael and the rest of the Jackson 5 as members of the rock hall. Singer Janelle Monae is lined to induct Jackson, whose hits include "What Have You Done For Me Lately," ''All For You" and "That's the Way Love Goes."