Canfield Village Middle School teaches kindness

CANFIELD — Canfield Village Middle School eighth-graders got a refresher lesson on kindness.

Rose Seitz, mother of Freddie Seitz, came to talk about being kind with students this afternoon.

Freddie Seitz was born with Goldenhar Syndrome, a craniofacial syndrome that left him without a right ear, cheek or jawbone.

Seitz has overcome many obstacles in his life and just recently graduated from the University of Akron. He has started speaking at many local schools about acceptance.

Freddie was unable to come this year due to a job he got in Indiana, but Rose Seitz came on his behalf.

