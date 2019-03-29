Ballet Western Reserve presents fundraiser

YOUNGSTOWN

Building Art, the annual fundraiser event for Ballet Western Reserve, will take place this evening at the BWR’s building at 218 W. Boardman St., downtown.

Titled “Old Works Revisited,” the event will include performances, a bar and hors d’eouvres.

It starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Admission is $25 ($15 for students) at the door. For information, call 330-744-1934.