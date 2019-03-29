'April Fools' - You're under arrest for meth, gun and ammo

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man who was arrested with a gun, ammunition and methamphetamine in his North Side home Thursday told officers he hid the $400 they found under the sink as an "April Fools" joke on his girlfriend.

Kendall Dotson, 33, of Benita Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on gun and drug charges after police and Adult Parole Authority agents searched his home about 7:20 p.m.

Police found two boxes of 9mm ammunition, two scales, a loaded..40-caliber handgun and marijuana.

Dotson is not allowed to have a gun because of a previous felony conviction.