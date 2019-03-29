10 years in prison for man wounded in 2017 bar shootout

YOUNGSTOWN

A man wounded in a 2017 shootout outside of a South Side bar was sentenced today in Mahoning County Pleas Court to 10 years in prison.

Judge John Durkin handed down the sentence to Terrance McKinney, 34, of North Bon Air Avenue, who pleaded guilty to a charge of improper discharge of a firearm at or into a liquor premises.

McKinney and another man were wounded Nov. 11, 2017, in an exchange of gunfire outside of the Southern Tavern on Glenwood Avenue.

McKinney is adamant that he did not fire first and he filed an appeal to take back his guilty plea.