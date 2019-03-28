YSU-Wright State game time moved up

— The first pitch for the Youngstown State baseball team’s series opener at Wright State Friday has been moved up to 12:30 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., but the threat of inclement weather later in the afternoon prompted the change.

The Penguins and Raiders are still scheduled to play game two of their three-game Horizon League series on Saturday at 2 p.m. and the finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The contests Friday and Saturday will be broadcast live on ESPN Plus.

Inclement weather or the threat of it has forced schedule changes to be made in six of the Penguins’ first seven weekend series of the 2019 season.