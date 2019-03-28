Youngstown students' artistic talents on display

YOUNGSTOWN

The artistic talents of Youngstown City School District students are on display for the public to appreciate through April 5 at the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s main branch, 305 Wick Ave.

The Youngstown City School District Visual and Performing Arts District-Wide Art show represents student works by students in kindergarten through 12th grade from each of the district's schools.

The 2018-2019 VPA Unity Project is also on display at the library. The Unity Project includes one collaborative visual art piece from all visual art students in each YCSD school building as well as Youngstown State University and Kent State Trumbull and schools throughout the area including Liberty, Austintown, Boardman, Campbell, Struthers, Poland, Poland Presbyterian and Lordstown. The Unity Project will remain on display at the library through April 10.

The visual art show is juried and ribbons will be given with students recognized at a reception Tuesday, April 2, beginning at 6 p.m. at the library. For further information regarding Visual and Performing Arts or the YCSD VPA District-Wide Art Show, contact Tracy Schuler Vivo; YCSD Director of Visual and Performing Arts at 330.744.8830 or at Tracy.Schuler-Vivo@youngtown.k12.oh.us