Traffic reopened on Route 11 after semi rollover
VIENNA — State Route 11 in the township was closed to traffic for two or three hours tonight after a tractor-trailer rolled over on the ramp at Route 11 and state Route 82 at about 6:35 p.m. The driver suffered minor injuries, said an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper. Route 11 was closed because the on-off ramp could not be accessed.
