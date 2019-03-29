Struthers council OKs general fund budget


March 28, 2019 at 10:55p.m.

STRUTHERS — City council has approved the city’s annual general fund budget of $5,171,397.

This is $160,798 less than the 2018 general fund.

Mayor Terry Stocker explained the difference is a reflection of anticipated revenue decreases caused by the closure of the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex and the implementation of the state’s income-tax reforms.

