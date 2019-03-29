Man accused of slinging knife at pregnant girlfriend
CANFIELD — A Canfield man is accused of slinging a hunting knife toward his girlfriend, who is 34 weeks pregnant with his child.
Nicholas C. Scharringhausen, 19, of Catawba Drive, is in the Mahoning County jail on a felony count of domestic violence and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and criminal damaging.
A Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office report states deputies responded to his Catawba Drive apartment Wednesday evening on reports that Scharringhausen and his 18-year-old girlfriend were physically fighting outside the home.
