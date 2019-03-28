Former Niles official gets law license back

NILES

The law license of former Niles Law Director J. Terrence Dull has been reinstated, the Ohio Supreme Court announced today.

The Ohio Supreme suspended his license in December 2017 for two years for misappropriating client funds.

However, the second year of his suspension could be stayed if he completed a continuing education course regarding compliance with rules regulating trust funds and commit no further misconduct.

Dull held $45,000 a client asked him to invest in 2011 and spent $37,000 of it on personal expenses, the supreme court said.

He also failed to tell clients he lacked malpractice insurance, but he made full restitution with interest to his former client.