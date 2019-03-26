Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash

HUBBARD

The Ohio State Patrol has identified Jessica Iglesias, 36, of Hubbard, as the woman killed following a crash on Interstate 80 this morning.

Iglesias struck the rear of a semi-tractor trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to statement from the patrol tonight.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Patrol Warren Post.