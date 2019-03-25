UPDATE | One confirmed dead after two I-80 crashes

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP — A person died in the second of two crashes on Interstate 80 this morning. The fatal crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. westbound east of state Route 193 near truck scales. The coroner's office confirmed that the office sent someone to the scene for a fatality.

The crash closed down westbound traffic on the interstate starting at the Route 62 westbound on-ramp near Truck World in Hubbard Township. Motorists should avoid the area, the Ohio Department of Transportation says.

The county 911 center says the crash involved a Cadillac and a semi tractor in the right lane.

The first crash this morning was at 7:42 a.m. in the eastbound lane near state Route 11 in Liberty Township.

It involved a vehicle that rolled over and was still on its roof when a bystander happened upon the scene. One person was taken to the hospital in that crash, the 911 center says.

Two other vehicles also were involved. The caller reported there were people still inside of vehicles and saw smoke and fluids coming from the vehicles.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.