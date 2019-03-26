Ryan hesitant to comment on Mueller report

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said today that he’s hesitant to comment on the Mueller report until it’s released in its entirety.

A summary was provided Sunday by the attorney general.

“Sometimes the summary doesn’t always include important things so I don’t want to comment too much on it,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “I’ll wait until I look (at the full report when it’s released). But again we’ve got to get back on message and the agenda of jobs and wages and pensions.”

People in the district, Ryan said, are concerned with those issues and not the Mueller report.

