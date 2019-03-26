Man tosses beer at police as he's arrested on warrants

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man wanted on two felony warrants was arrested Friday evening after he threw a beer at a police officer.

Gary Highfield, 23, of Freeman Court, was arrested by police on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and also had warrants from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of improper use of a minor in nudity oriented material and pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Reports said Highfield was arrested about 8:45 p.m. after he threw beer at an officer working security at the bus station at 340 W. Federal St.

As offciers struggled with Highfield, he put his hand on an officer’s gun, reports said. Reports said he smelled heavily of alcohol and after he was handcuffed he banged his head repeatedly in the back of a cruiser.