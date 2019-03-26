Girard nominates Mat Jamison for the state Medal of Valor

GIRARD

The city of Girard is nominating Mat Jamison for the state attorney general’s Medal of Valor award for alerting and evacuating the residents of a duplex that had caught on fire.

Jamison noticed there was a fire burning on the back of the South Davis Street duplex on March 9 and ran inside to warn the residents.

Mayor James Melfi issued Jamison a proclamation tonight to honor his efforts.

Girard Police Chief John Norman commended Jamison for risking his life to help the residents get out safely.

‘’We’re so proud of him,’’ he said.

One of the residents and her three children, each wearing We Love Officer Jamison shirts, attended the ceremony along with the city’s police officers.