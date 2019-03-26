First I-80 crashes in Liberty this morning involved 4 vehicles

LIBERTY



The first of two crashes on Interstate 80 this morning involved four vehicles, one of which crossed over the median into the westbound lane, hitting two other vehicles, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Florence F. Zduniak, 70, of Warren was eastbound in the left lane of Route 80 in a 2007 Ford Freestyle. Giancaro Maiorino, 75, of Davenport, Iowa, was westbound in a 2017 Ford F-350 U-Haul truck. David C. Oakes, 54, of Hubbard was westbound in the left lane in a 2014 Cadillac CTS. Rebecca A. Sakonyi, 40, of Hubbard was westbound in the right lane in a 2017 Jeep Renegade.

Zduniak traveled off the left side of the eastbound lanes at 7:40 a.m. just east of the Belmont Avenue exit, crossed the median, overturned and struck the Maiorino and Oakes vehicles.

Sakonyi was struck by debris from the crash. Zduniak was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. None of the other drivers was injured. The westbound lanes were closed because of the crash but is now open, the patrol said.

A driver also hit the back of a semi tractor trailer that was stopped about in traffic at 8:33 a.m. about miles east of the crash. That driver was killed.