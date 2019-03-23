Women of Youngstown police and fire to be celebrated

The women of the Youngstown police and fire departments will be celebrated Saturday with the event “Sisterhood in Blue” at 10 a.m. at Newport Library, 3730 Market St. The event will highlight the stories of Sue Centorame, Wanda Cordero, Delphine Baldwin-Casey, Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, and Sharman Simon, with the police department, and Marcia Harris and the late Sharyl E. Frasier-Everett from the fire department.