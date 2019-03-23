Prosecutor opposes dismissing charges in massacre probe

PIKETON, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors are opposing a request to dismiss the charges against a woman facing charges in connection to the killings of eight people nearly three years ago.

Attorneys for 76-year-old Fredericka Wagner’s want a judge to drop obstruction and perjury charges against her.

Wagner’s son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons have pleaded not guilty to the 2016 slayings of eight Rhoden family members in Pike County.

Wagner’s attorney says there are records dealing with the purchase of two bulletproof vests that can show the charges against her should be dropped.

WKRC in Cincinnati reports that prosecutors said in a court filing on Friday that issue needs to be settled at trial. They also say Wagner’s attorney had many months to turn over the records.

A hearing is set for Thursday.