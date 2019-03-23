Court rejects Ohio officer’s request in wife’s 1997 slaying
AKRON (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court says it won’t consider an appeal filed by a former Ohio police officer who’s seeking a new trial for the 1997 slaying of his ex-wife.
The decision this past week is the latest setback for former Akron officer Douglas Prade who is serving life in prison.
A state appeals court in September upheld a trial court decision that denied a new trial.
That came after The Ohio Supreme Court last year upheld a court ruling overturning a judge’s decision that exonerated Prade and led to his release from prison.
A judge exonerated him in 2013 after experts testified that male DNA from a bite mark found on Dr. Margo Prade’s lab coat wasn’t his.
Prade was sent back to prison after prosecutors successfully appealed the ruling.
