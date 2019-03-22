U.S. Army Corps issues water quality certification for TJX

LORDSTOWN

State Sen. Sean J. O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, announced today that the U.S. Army Corps has issued a water quality certification to TJX Companies Inc. for the Home Goods Distribution Center project in Lordstown. This announcement means construction on a 1.2 million square foot TJX HomeGoods distribution center may now continue, he said.

“Step by step, we keep making progress toward the eventual opening of TJX HomeGoods center and over 1,000 new jobs. With the approval of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the HomeGoods project, one less barrier remains in our way,” said O’Brien.

An official groundbreaking ceremony for the project will take place sometime in the beginning of April.