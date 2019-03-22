Stolen gun found during traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN

Police and parole agents Thursday found a stolen loaded 9mm handgun and 47 pills during a traffic stop at a 1108 McGuffey Road store.

Arrested on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and possession of drugs is Antonie Lomax, 19, of Neilson Avenue.

Police were called to the store about 8:40 p.m. by parole agents who were checking the driver of the car, Butler Johnson, 27, no address listed, who is on parole. Police smelled marijuana inside the car and when they searched it found the gun on the front passenger’s seat where Lomax was sitting. The pills were found in a pill bottle in the car, reports said.

The gun was reported stolen out of Youngstown in 2015, reports said.

Johnson was also booked into the jail on a parole violation.