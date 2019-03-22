Problems continue for Girard 911 service

GIRARD

Girard's 911 lines have been down since Thursday.

If you live in Girard and have an emergency, call police dispatch directly at 330-545-0211 or the fire department at 330-545-4321.

Century Link, which provides internet service to the city, is working to fix the problem.

A representative with Century Link said fiber was inadvertently cut by a third-party contractor working in the area.

"Our technicians are working to repair a fiber cut in northeast Ohio impacting internet and voice service, including 911 service, for some customers," she said. "We apologize for the impact to our customers and are working as quickly as possible to restore services."

There is no word on when the issue will be resolved.