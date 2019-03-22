Ohio unemployment rate drops a bit from January to February

COLUMBUS (AP) — State officials say Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in February was 4.6 percent.

That is down slightly from 4.7 percent in January but up from a year ago, when the state rate was 4.5 percent.

It also remains higher than the national unemployment rate, which was 3.8 percent, down from 4 percent in January and 4.1 percent last February.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says the state’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment dropped by 8,200 from January to February.

The agency says job losses were reported in sectors including construction, manufacturing, and leisure and hospitality. Small employment gains were reported in federal and state government and professional and business services, among others fields.